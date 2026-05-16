Two men confirmed dead in South Donegal RTC

Two men have died in a road traffic collision in South Donegal this afternoon.

The incident. Involving two-vehicles, occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, Co. Donegal today, Saturday 16th May 2026.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 2:00pm.

Two occupants in one vehicle, a man aged in his 20s and a man ages in his 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their remains have been removed to Letterkenny Univerity Hospital where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.

A further two occupants of the same vehicle(a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s) were taken to Letterkenny University for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

Two occupants in the following vehicle, a man and a woman in their 40s, are being treated for non life threatening injuries in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to undergo a technical examination of the scene and the road has been closed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 01:30pm and 02:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing