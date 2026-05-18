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“Another weekend of Heartache” – Pearse Doherty

Ireland’s roads claimed four more lives this weekend, three of them in Donegal. Nationally, the death toll for the year has reached 63.

A young woman was pronounced dead in Dublin after being struck by a car on the N11 in Loughlinstown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In Donegal, the death toll for the year has now reached six.

A man in his 20s died in hospital after his car crashed near Muff shortly before 10pm on Saturday night – while two men in their 20s and 30s died in a collision on the N15 near Donegal Town on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, says it’s been another weekend of heartache…………..

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Highland Radio
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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