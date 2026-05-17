Man killed in South Donegal collision named as 30-year-old Caoilan Bushe

A man who was killed in a road traffic collision in South Donegal yesterday has been named as 30-year-old Caoilan Bushe from Sallows, Selacis, Letterbarrow.

Caoilan and another man, aged in his 20s, were killed in the two-vehicle collision on the N15 in Birchhill at around 2pm.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 01:30pm and 02:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.