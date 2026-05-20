Donegal had the state’s second highest average payment for pothole damage last year

Average payouts for pothole damage in Donegal were the second-highest in the country, according to research published this morning.

A Pothole Index from insurance company its4women.ie shows with a figure of €267, Donegal’s average payout for successful vehicle damage claims is second only to Wicklow’s average of €271. The national average was €157.

The survey also shows Donegal had a 100% repair rate for reported potholes in 2025.

According to the data, which was compiled from a survey of Irish motorists and nationwide FOI data, Donegal had the lowest number of reported potholes in the country at 76, with 27 damage claims submitted.

The company says that nationally, 1 in 5 female drivers suffered pothole damage last year, facing repair bills up to €1,000, yet 90% still pay out of their own pockets rather than claiming.

Its CEO is encouraging local drivers to safely photograph and report any new hazards to the council immediately.

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