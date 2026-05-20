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€777,000 to be spent on six pier infrastructure projects in Donegal

€770,000 is to be spent on six Donegal marine infrastructure projects under the 2026 Local Authority Infrastructure Scheme.

The government will provide €577,500, which is 75% of the total cost, with Donegal County Council contributing €192,500.

Works must be complete by October 31st this year.

Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher says the six projects span the county……………

 

Full details of the six projects –

 

Greencastle Harbour – Pile Repairs
Repair of damaged and deteriorating piles
Eligible cost: €250,000
Funding: €187,500

Donegal Bay – Aids to Navigation
Repair and replacement of essential navigation markers
Eligible cost: €80,000
Funding: €60,000

 

Ballyshannon – Pontoons
Upgrades to Ballyshannon pontoons
Eligible cost: €250,000
Funding: €187,500

 

Cassan Sound St John Point – Structural Repairs
Repairs to pier wall and breakwater
Eligible cost: €70,000
Funding: €52,500

 

Ballysaggart St John Point– Pier Wall Repairs
Structural repairs to pier wall
Eligible cost: €20,000
Funding: €15,000

 

Burtonport Harbour – Maintenance Facility
Development of a steelframed maintenance shed
Eligible cost: €100,000
Funding: €75,000

 

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