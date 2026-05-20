€777,000 to be spent on six pier infrastructure projects in Donegal

€770,000 is to be spent on six Donegal marine infrastructure projects under the 2026 Local Authority Infrastructure Scheme.

The government will provide €577,500, which is 75% of the total cost, with Donegal County Council contributing €192,500.

Works must be complete by October 31st this year.

Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher says the six projects span the county……………

Full details of the six projects –

Greencastle Harbour – Pile Repairs

Repair of damaged and deteriorating piles

Eligible cost: €250,000

Funding: €187,500

Donegal Bay – Aids to Navigation

Repair and replacement of essential navigation markers

Eligible cost: €80,000

Funding: €60,000

Ballyshannon – Pontoons

Upgrades to Ballyshannon pontoons

Eligible cost: €250,000

Funding: €187,500

Cassan Sound St John Point – Structural Repairs

Repairs to pier wall and breakwater

Eligible cost: €70,000

Funding: €52,500

Ballysaggart St John Point– Pier Wall Repairs

Structural repairs to pier wall

Eligible cost: €20,000

Funding: €15,000

Burtonport Harbour – Maintenance Facility

Development of a steelframed maintenance shed

Eligible cost: €100,000

Funding: €75,000