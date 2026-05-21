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Five potential sites identified for a new library in Donegal Town

Donegal Town Courtesy Errigal Creations, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Progress is being made on the provision of a new library in Donegal Town.

After the Donegal County Council invited Expressions of Interest, eight submissions were made by landowners, with five options have been identified for further evaluation.

In the coming weeks and months, site visits and meetings with the property owners will take place before a final decision is made on a site.

Welcoming the progress, Cllr Jimmy Brogan says the process will take some time, but this is a very definite step in the right direction……………

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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