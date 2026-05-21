Unions say talks on resolving ambulance dispute have been ‘difficult’

Talks aimed at resolving the pay dispute involving National Ambulance Service staff are due to resume at the Labour Court this morning.

SIPTU and UNITE have described previous discussions with HSE management as difficult, with no agreement being reached.

The unions want updated salary scales to reflect the increased responsibilities and workload now carried by frontline ambulance staff.

A planned 48-hour strike was suspended to allow for the talks.

SIPTU Ambulance Sector Organiser John McCamley, says next week’s 72 hour stoppage will proceed if the HSE doesn’t budge………………