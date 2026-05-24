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Africa Day celebrations getting underway across Donegal

Africa Day celebrations are getting underway across Donegal today.

Family-friendly events celebrating African culture, music, food and heritage are taking place in Buncrana, Stanorlar and Ballybofey.

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Neale Richmond says today celebrates the impact people in Ireland have had across Africa as well as the huge contribution people with African heritage make to Irish cities, towns and villages every day.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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