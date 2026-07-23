Investment needed to further improve day services at Carndonagh Community Hospital – Doherty

An Inishowen councillor is calling for a redoubling of efforts to further extend day services at the Carndonagh Community Hospital, and also for the provision of full time radiography and physiotherapy services.

Cllr Albert Doherty says this week’s HIQA inspection report which found the nursing home element of the campus fully compliant with all regulations is a tribute to the commitment of the staff and the local community.

He says the investment which led to that achievement should be replicated with respect to day services……………