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Man (30s) dies following motorcycle crash in Fermanagh

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Enniskillen, Fermanagh this morning.

He has been named as 39-year-old Michael Kenna from Belturbet in Cavan.

Police had received a report at around 6am of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Marble Arch Road area.

Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene, where Michael was pronounced deceased.

The Marble Arch Road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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