Man hospitalised following assault in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Derry last night.

Police received a report at around 10.20pm of a fight between two men in the Waterloo Street area, where one man was punched in the face, fell, and hit his head.

Officers attended the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

During a search of his person, police located a quantity of suspected Class C drugs, and the man was then also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C drug.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including CCTV or other footage, to contact them via 101.