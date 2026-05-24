Rules around rural housing may be relaxed.

Plans, which are due to go before Cabinet next month, would see local authorities instructed to ease restrictions on one-off houses along main roads where there are already rows of homes, according to the Sunday Independent.

Currently, the rules differ depending on the local authority involved and are typically limited to people originally from the area, or those with a strong connection or economic need to live there.

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson, Eoin O’Broin says guidelines for local authorities have been promised for years: