Bishop Coll confirms clerical changes Raphoe diocese

Bishop of Raphoe Niall Coll has announced a series of clergy appointments across the Diocese.

These changes are due to come into effect on the 11th and 12th of July

Fr Denis Quinn, Parish Priest of Carrick, is the only Priest set to retire; he will be replaced by Fr Rory Brady, who is currently Parish Priest of Kilbarron in Ballyshannon.

Elsewhere, Fr Pat Ward, who is Parish Priest of Kincasslagh, is set to be Parish Priest of Templecrone, which covers the areas of Dungloe, Leitrimacaward and Doochary. Fr Johnny Moore, who is currently Parish Priest of Templecrone, will move to Kilbarron.

Fr Vincent Finnegan OFM, who is curate of Stranorlar, will become administrator of Acres, Kincasslagh, and Arranmore Island.

Fr John Attoh will become curate of Stranorlar after a spell as curate of Arranmore Island.