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Families of the Creeslough Tragedy to attend Leinster House event

The families affected by the Creeslough Tragedy will be in attendance at an event in Leinster House on Wednesday.

Hosted by Sinn Féin, the event called ‘The Creeslough Tragedy: Hearing from Victims’ Families’, gives an opportunity for family members who lost loved ones in the tragedy and survivors to speak directly to TDs and Senators about the devastating impact of the explosion that claimed ten lives in October 2022.

Families will discuss the lasting effects of the tragedy on their lives, their search for answers in the years since the explosion, and the reasons they are seeking the establishment of a full public inquiry.

The event follows an earlier meeting from this year where Sinn Féin Deputies Mary Lou McDonald, Pearse Doherty, and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, and Sinn Féin Councillors John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Gerry McMonagle.

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