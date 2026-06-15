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Industrial Action at Árd Gréine Court, Stranorlar to begin tomorrow

Industrial Action at Árd Gréine Court in Stranorlar, in the form of a work to rule, will begin at 9am tomorrow.

This action is being taken by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association following a decision by the employer to withdraw a proposal that would have 24/7 management on-site.

Both unions claim that for two years, local HSE management promised that robust out-of-hours governance would be reinstated. Based on this written commitment, nursing staff cooperated with a major service reconfiguration, facilitating the move of vulnerable residents into two new residential houses.

Both unions agreed to defer industrial action in good faith to allow management to make appropriate interim arrangements. However, proposals put forward by the Health Service Executive were not sufficient to call off the industrial action.

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