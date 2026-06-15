Large drug seizure by Gardaí in Dunfanaghy

Gardaí in Donegal have seized a large haul of drugs and cash during searches in Dunfanaghy.

These occurred on Friday last, with investigations into drug-related activity ongoing.

The initial search carried out by officers attached to the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit resulted in the seizure of approximately €40,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine, and various types of tablets.

Investigating Gardaí also seized €170,000 in cash and a number of electronic devices of evidential value.

A man ,aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Donegal, and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí subsequently conducted an additional search, also in Dunfanaghy, during which they seized approximately €33,000 of suspected Cocaine, €3000 of suspected cannabis, and electronic devices of evidential value.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.