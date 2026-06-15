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Meehan concerned that initiative to tackle dereliction will further disadvantage smaller towns

A Milford Electoral Area Councillor says when it comes to tackling derelict properties, Donegal County Council has been excellent in using the carrot of grants, but has totally failed when it comes to the stick of collecting levies.

Cllr Declan Meehan was speaking after the Tánaiste said many derelict properties could be used for housing, if local authorities were collecting existing derelict site levies.

Simon Harris today showed figures to reporters which he says proves several council are simply not doing their jobs…………………

Under a proposal being brought to cabinet tomorrow, vacant and derelict properties in more than 100 towns and cities are set to be hit with a new Derelict Property Tax.

However, Cllr Declan Meehan says the population thresholds being proposed by Government would exclude many of the communities most affected by dereliction…………

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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