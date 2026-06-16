Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Airbnb crackdown plans face further delay amid Government department dispute

The Government’s short term letting bill is unlikely to be passed by the summer due to a row between Ministerial Departments.

Housing Minister James Browne will update the Cabinet on the plans for a register to clamp down on AirBnB and make more of those properties available to the long-term rental market.

The move has been promised for years but the Departments of Housing and Enterprise have been blaming each other for delays.

Sources say a policy framework is now agreed and the Department of Enterprise will now proceed with drafting the necessary legislation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny, Buncrana and Bundoran projects included in €1bn housing fund

16 June 2026
car damage smashed window
News

Gardaí appeal after car window smashed in daylight incident

16 June 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal after theft from unlocked car in Milford Main Street car park

16 June 2026
broken window smashed
News

Windows and front door of Ballyshannon home smashed in overnight incident

16 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny, Buncrana and Bundoran projects included in €1bn housing fund

16 June 2026
car damage smashed window
News

Gardaí appeal after car window smashed in daylight incident

16 June 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal after theft from unlocked car in Milford Main Street car park

16 June 2026
broken window smashed
News

Windows and front door of Ballyshannon home smashed in overnight incident

16 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 16/06/2026

16 June 2026
ard na greine 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Industrial action begins at Ard Greine Court over staffing concerns

16 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube