Airbnb crackdown plans face further delay amid Government department dispute

The Government’s short term letting bill is unlikely to be passed by the summer due to a row between Ministerial Departments.

Housing Minister James Browne will update the Cabinet on the plans for a register to clamp down on AirBnB and make more of those properties available to the long-term rental market.

The move has been promised for years but the Departments of Housing and Enterprise have been blaming each other for delays.

Sources say a policy framework is now agreed and the Department of Enterprise will now proceed with drafting the necessary legislation.