Ben Doherty departs Derry to return with Coleraine

Coleraine have announced the signing of Ben Doherty from Derry City.

The 29-year-old joins the club on a two-year-deal after an undisclosed fee.

Doherty is no stranger to the Coleraine Showgrounds after making 86 appearances in a two-and-half year spell between January 2019 to the summer of 2021, netting an impressive 36 goals in that time.

Doherty departed for a crack at full-time football with Larne in 2021, before he re-joined Derry City in January 2023 after being signed by Ruaidhri Higgins, where he was named in the League of Ireland Team of the Year in his first season.

“I think Ben will fit in perfectly in how we want to play,” first-team manager Higgins said.

“I was fortunate to manage and coach Ben for a couple of years at Derry City and I have to say he was fantastic for me.

“He brings that real running power and energy, a real drive and goals and assists.

“Ben’s in a period of his career where he will have an incredible determination to be successful.

“He’s 29-year-old, he’s in his prime and he’s arriving at a club who are ambitious and a team I feel that’s on the rise.”