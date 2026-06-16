Cross Border Road Safety Initiative being launched ahead of the Donegal International Rally

A special Cross Border Road Safety Initiative will be launched on Lifford Bridge this morning head of the Donegal International Rally which takes place this coming weekend.

Today’s event on the Tyrone – Donegal border follows the launch of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group’s pre-rally safety campaign last evening in Letterkenny.

The working group is urging spectators and others to plan their journey and allow extra time, obey speed limits, follow Gardaí, marshals and officials and only spectate only from designated safe areas.

Meanwhile, Gardai have shared photographs of four drones with Automatic Number Plate Recognition capability which are being deployed in Letterkenny over the weekend.

Gardai say the system, which cost €340,000 will provide full aerial coverage, monitoring every road in and out of Letterkenny.

The system was put on display following a meeting between gardai and the organisers of ‘King of the Cone’, one of a number of events taking place on the fringes of the rally.