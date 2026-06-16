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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Decision to be made on extension of fuel supports in the coming weeks

The Tanaiste says a decision will be made on extending fuel supports in the coming weeks.

The Fuel Income Support Scheme and cuts to excise duty will expire at the end of next month.

The Irish Road Haulage Association is calling for them to be continued, over fears prices may take time to drop.

It comes as Iran and the United States near the signing of a peace deal – which is expected to take place this Friday.

Taniaste Simon Harris says they want to provide “clarity” when coming to a decision…………..

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