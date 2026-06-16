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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Derry drawn with CSKA Sofia in Europa League Qualifier

Derry City will head to Bulgaria for their Uefa Europa League First Qualifying Round fixture next month.

The Candystrips will go to CSKA Sofia for the first leg on the 9th July with the second leg at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the 16th July.

It’s not the first time the sides have met, they clashed in the third qualifying round back in 2009 with the Bulgarians going through with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Derry’s spot in the Europa competition came about with their second place finish in last season Premier Division.

Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against Maltese side Floriana FC in the Champions League first qualifying round draw.

The first leg is due to be held on the 7th or 8th of July, and the second leg on the 14th or 15th.

Bohemians will face St Joseph’s of Gibraltar on their return to European football in the first round of the UEFA Conference League.

Bohs will have home advantage in the first leg set for Dalymount Park.

Shelbourne received a first round bye and will find out their opponents tomorrow.

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