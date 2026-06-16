Gardaí appeal after theft from unlocked car in Milford Main Street car park

Gardaí are appealing for information following a theft from a vehicle in Milford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 6.20am in a car park on Main Street, where a number of items were taken from an unlocked car, including car keys, a Parkside angle grinder, a socket set and a sum of cash.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen two males on foot in the area between 5am and 6.30am. One was described as wearing a green hoodie, black bottoms and white trainers, while the second was wearing a black hoodie, grey bottoms, black trainers and glasses.

Gardaí are also asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.