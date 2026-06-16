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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Industrial action begins at Ard Greine Court over staffing concerns

Service users will not be affected as industrial action gets underway this morning at Ard Greine Court, according to union representatives.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association have begun a work-to-rule over concerns about staffing arrangements following the move of vulnerable residents into two new residential houses.

The unions have been seeking a guarantee of 24/7 on-site management. While planned action had previously been deferred after a protest last month, they say proposals from the HSE were not sufficient to halt today’s escalation.

Colm Porter, INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations in the Northwest , says it is important to stress that the care of service users remains the priority and will continue to be delivered as normal:

Emma Callaghan, a staff nurse and local IMNO rep, says she and her team are disappointed that it had to come to this:

 

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