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The Outlet

Letterkenny, Buncrana and Bundoran projects included in €1bn housing fund

Four major infrastructure projects across Donegal are to receive funding under the €1 billion Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, in a move expected to unlock more than 1,800 homes.

The approved schemes in Windyhall and Kiltoy in Letterkenny, Aghilly in Buncrana and Drumacrin in Bundoran are also expected to indirectly unlock a further 335 residential units.

The funding will go towards delivering roads and essential services to open up development lands, with the Department saying the investment is aimed at increasing housing supply at scale.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal Minister of State Charlie McConalogue details the works:

Cllr Fionan Bradley says the works in Buncrana have been 20 years in the making and is confident they will meet their 2028 deadline:

 

The breakdown of the four Donegal projects is as follows:

Kiltoy, Letterkenny – directly unlocks lands for 300 residential units and indirectly unlocks a further 335 residential units. (Indicative Cost Band < €10 million)

Northern Network (Windyhall) Letterkenny – directly unlocks lands for 654 residential units. (Indicative Cost Band €10-20 million)

Aghilly, Buncrana – Directly unlocks lands for 330 residential units. (Indicative Cost Band < €10 million)

Drumacrin, Bundoran – Directly unlocks lands for 546 residential units. (Indicative Cost Band < €10 million)

The approved projects are at various stages of delivery in accordance with the project lifecycle detailed in the Infrastructure Guideline. The Department will manage funding at a programme level and funding for individual projects will be allocated annually to ensure progression to the next stage of the project lifecycle, taking account of delivery progress. This funding approach mirrors those adopted across transport and other sectors and allows funding to be targeted to projects that are making good progress.

Letters will issue to applicants in the coming days detailing the decision made in respect of each application in more detail.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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