Major funding boost moves Derry–Buncrana and Lifford–Derry greenways forward

Two Donegal greenway projects have secured funding in the latest round of the Shared Island Greenways Development Fund, which aims to progress cross-border walking and cycling routes.

The Derry to Buncrana Greenway will receive €260,000, while the Lifford to Derry Greenway has been allocated €137,500 to support continued development work.

Both schemes are moving through Phase 3 design and environmental evaluation, which involves finalising detailed route planning, completing environmental assessments, and preparing the projects for the next stage of development towards construction readiness.

The Derry to Buncrana scheme will also support enabling works on the Derry side ahead of construction, while the Lifford to Derry project will focus on strengthening its connection with the existing Foyle Valley Greenway network.

The works will complement the North West Greenway Network, which has delivered cross-border greenway and active travel connectivity between Derry and Donegal.