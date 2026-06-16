New initiative launched to protect Donegal’s uplands and support farmers

A new programme aimed at protecting Donegal’s uplands while supporting traditional farming practices has been launched in Dunlewey.

The FARMUp – Coimín Beo initiative was formally launched at the foot of Errigal by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

The programme focuses on the sustainable management of upland commonages, with the aim of ensuring farming can continue while safeguarding hills, mountains and biodiversity.

Deputy Gallagher says the project is built on community partnership, shared knowledge and a commitment to protecting the landscape for future generations: