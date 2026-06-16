Omagh Inquiry Cooperation measures are now in effect – Minister

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed that the International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Act 2026 is now in operation after he signed the commencement order at the weekend.

The Act provides a legal mechanism to facilitate the taking of oral testimony before a judge of the High Court from State bodies and former ministerial office holders for the purposes of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

As of today, it will be open to the Chairman of the Inquiry to request assistance in the form of sworn oral testimony from An Garda Síochána,and to request that other relevant State bodies be designated for the purposes of receiving such requests. The mechanism will be available to the Inquiry over its lifetime and will allow for assistance to be sought as matters arise in the course of his work.

Making the announcement, Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the commencement of the legislation is another major step in delivering on the Programme for Government commitment to facilitate and support the Inquiry and adds to the suite of measures already implemented. Those measures include the Memorandum of Understanding with the Inquiry which has been in operation for over 12 months, and under which a large volume of documentary materials has been disclosed.

Minister O’ Callaghan added the commencement of the Act, in conjunction with the publication of my legislative proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles last week, demonstrates that the Government will not be found wanting in relation to addressing the legacy of the past.