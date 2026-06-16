Rally Legend James Cullen Set for Emotional Return to Donegal International Rally in Iconic Pink Sierra Cosworth

One of the most celebrated chapters in Irish motorsport history is set to repeat itself at this year’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally (June 19–21, 2026). Two-time Donegal International outright winner James Cullen is making a sensational return to the stages after a ten-year competitive absence, and he is bringing one of the most famous cars in Irish rallying history back with him. Cullen will pull on his helmet to drive the exact car that carried him to an unforgettable maiden international victory in 1991: the legendary, Ford Sierra RS Cosworth – The Pink Panther.

While the return of the famous Cosworth will undoubtedly thrill the thousands of fans lining the rally route, the drive carries profound sentimental weight. The entry is a dedicated tribute to Cullen’s long-time co-driver, the late Ellen Morgan. Cullen and Morgan formed an extraordinary 14-year partnership, yielding multiple podium finishes and a second historic victory in Donegal in 1999. To this day, Morgan remains the only female co-driver to ever win the Donegal International Rally outright – a feat she achieved twice.

Beyond her legendary local partnership with Cullen, Morgan was a global pioneer. She was an elite, factory-contracted works co-driver for Nissan, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Ford. Her international pedigree included winning the prestigious Coupe des Dames in Monte Carlo and famously co-driving for Louise Aitken-Walker across her groundbreaking international career, including 13 WRC events and three top-10 finishes in the Circuit of Ireland Rally.

For Cullen, bringing Ellen’s legacy back into the spotlight is about sending a powerful, positive message to the next generation: “I’m thrilled to bring back the iconic car to the stages of Donegal. This is a truly special moment for me and a way of remembering Ellen who sadly is no longer with us. We shared an incredible partnership together that spanned 14 years. Ellen proved that anything is achievable in this sport, and I want this weekend to remind young women that the opportunities are out there for them to go all the way to the top. I couldn’t think of a better way of remembering her.”

This special occasion would not have been possible without the vision, generosity, and commitment of Donagh Kelly and The Stables Motorsport Centre. It was Donagh’s idea to reunite the iconic pink Cosworth with James Cullen for the 35th anniversary of Cullen’s famous Donegal victory, and Donagh’s belief in the project turned a nostalgic ambition into reality. By throwing his full support behind the venture, Donagh created the opportunity to bring this historic car and driver partnership back to the Donegal stages. Restoring the car has been a true labour of love and a year-long project to return the Cosworth to its exact 1991 specification, the mechanical rebuild was expertly completed by Paul Murphy and Declan McBrearty, while the legendary pink livery was recreated by Letterkenny’s Gerald Callaghan plus a number of other bespoke local companies that have pulled out all the stops to make this dream a reality. Paul Flanagan and VSM Rally Preparations will oversee the service needs on the stages throughout the weekend.

“I’ve seen the car, and honestly it took my breath away. It looks incredible, and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel again,” Cullen said.

The return of the pink Cosworth to Donegal asphalt has been a remarkable collaborative effort, made possible by Donagh Kelly’s original vision and the dedication of everyone involved in bringing the project to life.

In another poignant nod to Ellen Morgan’s pioneering legacy for women in the sport, Cullen has enlisted Irish co-driver Sinead Canny to guide him through the magnificent Donegal stages. Canny is the PRO for Clare Motor Club and a member of the inaugural Motorsport Ireland Women in Motorsport Commission. Speaking on the significance of the tribute, Canny said, “The legacy that Ellen Morgan left reminds us that women can not only participate at the highest level but win at the highest level.” Raised in a strong rallying family, Canny brings over 20 years of co-driving experience to the cockpit. Though now based in Singapore, she regularly travels home to compete, support other women in the sport, and is deeply honoured to step into the legendary co-driver seat.

The sight and sound of James Cullen back in the iconic pink Sierra RS Cosworth promises to be a standout highlight of the 2026 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally, bridging generations of rally fans in a celebration of speed, heritage, and memory.