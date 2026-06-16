Three arrested after serious assault in Derry City

Three men have been arrested following a serious assault in Derry City yesterday morning.

At around 11am, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a report of an incident on Lecky Road.

Shortly afterwards, a 61-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a third man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

All three remain in custody.

Police are urging people not to share a video circulating on social media, as it could impact the criminal justice process and is causing distress to the victim.