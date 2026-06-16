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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Urban speed limit review consultation launched

Donegal County Council have launched a county-wide Public Consultation on proposed urban speed limit changes.

The speed limit review relates to all public roads in towns, villages and settlements with an existing speed limit of 60km/h or lower.

These speed limits have been assessed in accordance with the Department of Transport guidelines and proposed changes recommended.

A series of information drop in sessions will take place in the coming weeks and feedback has been invited until July 23.

Drop in sessions:

June 22 – The Base Enterprise Centre, Stranorlar, 3pm-7pm

June 23 – Carndonagh Public Services Centre, 3pm-7pm

June 24 – Donegal Town Public Services Centre, 3pm-7pm

June 30 – Dungloe Public Services Centre, 3pm-6pm

July 2 – Milford Public Services Centre, 10am-1pm

July 2 – Letterkenny Public Services Centre, 3pm-7pm

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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