Viable pipe bomb found on Derry’s Nelson Drive

Detectives on Derry’s Waterside are appealing for information a pipe bomb-type device on a car in the Nelson Drive area in the early hours of this morning.

Police say a loud bang was reported in the residential area at around half past midnight. It was discovered that a car window was broken and a pipe bomb-type device was found on the windscreen.

Cordons, which were in place overnight have been lifted, and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further examination.

Police are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, particularly anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist, to contact them.