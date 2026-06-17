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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 17th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 17th:

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Jury hears closing speeches at trial of Jeffrey Donaldson

17 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 17th

17 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-17 172700
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Creeslough tragedy victims and families make voices heard at Leinster House meeting

17 June 2026
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Court hears how Eleanor Donaldson has been denied the opportunity to look jury in the eye and give her account

17 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 17th

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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