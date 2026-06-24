Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

McMonagle raises issues on €40m NTPF cut

A €40 million cut to the National Treatment Purchase Fund is raising concerns about the impact on hospital waiting lists and patient access to treatment.

The NTPF has extended the minimum waiting time for eligibility for outsourced procedures from three months to nine months.

The change means fewer patients may qualify for outsourced treatment at an earlier stage, raising questions about the knock-on impact on service delivery for those already on waiting lists.

The NTPF says its focus is now on prioritising the longest-waiting patients, with the aim of achieving the greatest possible reduction in delays under the Waiting Time Action Plan 2026.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it remains unclear if the deduction in the NTPF budget will remain in place indefinitely:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Doh Dental
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty speaks in favour of major dental care reform in Donegal

24 June 2026
Weather Forecast
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast, Wednesday, June 24th

24 June 2026
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in granting aquaculture licenses labelled ‘unacceptable’

24 June 2026
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle raises issues on €40m NTPF cut

24 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Doh Dental
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty speaks in favour of major dental care reform in Donegal

24 June 2026
Weather Forecast
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast, Wednesday, June 24th

24 June 2026
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in granting aquaculture licenses labelled ‘unacceptable’

24 June 2026
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle raises issues on €40m NTPF cut

24 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 23rd

23 June 2026
derry railway
News, Audio, Top Stories

€196m Shared Island Investment into the North West

23 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube