Recipients of the 2026 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards announced

The recipients of the 2026 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards have been announced.

Kate Barton and Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan will be presented with their awards at a gala ceremony on Friday, 25th September at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

The prestigious Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards celebrate members of the global Irish family who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, while maintaining strong connections to Ireland and promoting Irish values and heritage around the world.

Kate Barton is the granddaughter of four grandparents who emigrated from Ireland to Boston, Massachusetts and is the Global CEO of Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, where she leads their worldwide strategy, operations and growth.

She previously held senior leadership positions at EY, including the Global Vice Chair of Tax and membership of the firm’s Global Executive Board.

Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan, a native of Carrigart, Co. Donegal, is widely recognised for his outstanding commitment to community, charity and the Irish diaspora.

Having lived and worked in London, Boston, Paris and Berlin, he has remained deeply connected to his Donegal roots and active within Irish cultural and sporting organisations.

In 2011, he founded the Donegal Hospice Calendar in memory of his mother, helping raise approximately €240,000 for hospice care.

He also co-founded the London Irish Vintage Club, whose annual Charity Vintage Day has raised over £1 million for worthy causes across Ireland and Britain.

The 2026 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards will be hosted at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Friday 25th September 2026.

Tickets now available HERE.

For further information or queries please contact info@donegal.ie