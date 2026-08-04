62 families get the keys to new social homes in Letterkenny

62 families have received the keys to new social housing in Letterkenny.

This has been delivered by Clúid, in partnership with Donegal County Council, the Department of Housing, the Housing and Finance Agency, MCF Construction and Laureil Ltd.

Fifteen new social homes were delivered as part of the final phase of Ard na Gréine, as a mix of two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, and two-bedroom apartments.

A further 47 homes were delivered by Clúid in Ardán Rua, Killylastin, which is made up of two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses.