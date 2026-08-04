Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

62 families get the keys to new social homes in Letterkenny

62 families have received the keys to new social housing in Letterkenny.

This has been delivered by Clúid, in partnership with Donegal County Council, the Department of Housing, the Housing and Finance Agency, MCF Construction and Laureil Ltd.

Fifteen new social homes were delivered as part of the final phase of Ard na Gréine, as a mix of two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, and two-bedroom apartments.

A further 47 homes were delivered by Clúid in Ardán Rua, Killylastin, which is made up of two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Van driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Derry

4 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th

4 August 2026
gola
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay set to be replaced as plans to restore long-term water supply on Gola Island progress

4 August 2026
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued for Donegal

4 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Van driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Derry

4 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th

4 August 2026
gola
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay set to be replaced as plans to restore long-term water supply on Gola Island progress

4 August 2026
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued for Donegal

4 August 2026
Clúid homes in Ardán Rua Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

62 families get the keys to new social homes in Letterkenny

4 August 2026
tip o neill awards
News, Top Stories

Recipients of the 2026 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards announced

4 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube