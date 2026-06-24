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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Ward moves DCB Bill in the Dáil

Donegal TD Charles Ward has moved his motion regarding the Defective Concrete Remediation Scheme in the Dáil

The 100% Redress Party Motion aims to establish an independent international review of the science underpinning the decision to retain foundations in houses with deleterious materials, as well as greater protections for homeowners facing long-term structural uncertainty.

New scientific evidence indicates that 20,000 domestic homes will have to be rebuilt across the State due to the effects of defective concrete.

Deputy Ward said not taking action now could prove to be costly in the future:

Junior Minister in the Department of Housing Christopher O’Sullivan in response said that the department remains committed to helping homeowners:

Speaking in support of the motion Deputy Pearse Doherty said the crisis has destroyed lives:

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