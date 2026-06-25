Browne-McMonagle double adds to excellent day for Donegal jockeys

It was a great day’s racing for local jockeys Oisin Orr and Dylan Browne McMonagle yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon, Orr took “Ruby Moon” across the line first in the 2:30 Fillies Novice Stakes at Carlisle for trainers Richard & Peter Fahy.

That horse was a 4/1 shot, while Oisin was back in the winners enclosure when he rode Huge Palmer’s “Mia Fantasia” to victory at 100/30 in the 3pm Maiden Stakes, making it a 20/1 double.

Oisin is back on the saddle today with four rides in Newcastle.

Browne-McMonagle also had a double yesterday as he was in action in Naas.

The Irish Champion jockey was on board both the 11/4 “Rebel Moon” and 2/1 “Listentodwindblow” for Joseph O’Brien and rode both horses to victory in the 6:40pm and 7:40pm outings respectively.

A double of those would have yielded odds of 11/1.