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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Concerns that 10,000 student target for Magee will not now be met

There are fears that the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry will not reach its targets.

SDLP Economy Spokesperson and Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin MLA has expressed concern after a senior Department for the Economy official indicated that the target of expanding Magee to 10,000 students by 2032 is now unlikely to be met.

Ms McLaughlin says the expansion of Magee to 10,000 students has long been recognised as one of the most important economic development projects for the North West, and was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach document, as well as within the Programme for Government.

She says this why it is deeply concerning to hear senior officials suggest that the 2032 target is now under review, and unlikely to be achieved.

The uncertainty comes at a time when Ulster University is proceeding with 450 redundancies across its campuses and when the wider higher education sector is facing significant financial pressures.

Ms McLaughlin says it’s equally concerning that the Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University has made it clear that the expansion of Magee will not be viable if the current funding arrangements for higher education remain unsustainable.

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