Doherty and Harris clash over fuel prices

The Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty clashed in the Dáil today over fuel prices.

Deputy Doherty says that the end to Government fuel support which will happen on August 1st will see the price of diesel increase by 32c and petrol by 27c.

Minister Harris says the Government will make a decision in the coming days over what will happen to Government support after July 31st.

He adds that he does not believe there will be a ‘cliff edge’ when it comes to fuel support.

Deputy Doherty says that the Minister does not provide clarity and that the Government is wrong, but Simon Harris argues that the Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson is only trying to rile people up………….