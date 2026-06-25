Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

The Donegal Fire Service is reminding people that a condition Orange – High Fire Risk is in effect until Saturday at 6pm.

They advise avoiding lighting open fires or BBQs in high-risk areas.

They also ask people to report any suspicious or illegal activity to An Garda Síochána, and if you see a fire, call 112/999 immediately.

Forest Owners & Managers are urged to review fire plans, equipment, and firebreaks.

Maintain clear access routes and display fire safety signage, and to cooperate with neighbors for fire prevention and patrols.

For those visiting recreational areas, people are asked not to light fires in or near forests/open land and to move to a safe, fuel-free location if a fire breaks out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

25 June 2026
Faded stop markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr highlights faded stop markings

25 June 2026
Housing 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Devine calls for council talks with social housing tenants

25 June 2026
lidlbanner
News

LIDL receive permission for new Derry store

25 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

25 June 2026
Faded stop markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr highlights faded stop markings

25 June 2026
Housing 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Devine calls for council talks with social housing tenants

25 June 2026
lidlbanner
News

LIDL receive permission for new Derry store

25 June 2026
Strabane-court-house1-460x293
News, Top Stories

Five additional men charged with drug offences due before court in Strabane

25 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast, Thursday, June 25th

25 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube