Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

The Donegal Fire Service is reminding people that a condition Orange – High Fire Risk is in effect until Saturday at 6pm.

They advise avoiding lighting open fires or BBQs in high-risk areas.

They also ask people to report any suspicious or illegal activity to An Garda Síochána, and if you see a fire, call 112/999 immediately.

Forest Owners & Managers are urged to review fire plans, equipment, and firebreaks.

Maintain clear access routes and display fire safety signage, and to cooperate with neighbors for fire prevention and patrols.

For those visiting recreational areas, people are asked not to light fires in or near forests/open land and to move to a safe, fuel-free location if a fire breaks out.