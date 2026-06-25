Five additional men charged with drug offences due before court in Strabane

Five men charged as part of an investigation into alleged cannabis cultivation will appear before Strabane Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The five men were arrested following searches in Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

All five are charged with a range of offences including cultivating cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, and dishonestly using electricity.

Another man, aged 30, who was also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, has been released unconditionally.

The total number of men charged as part of the investigations is now 11.