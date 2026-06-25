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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Martin Egan on ambitions to take Tug of War back to the Olympic Games

There are ambitions to see Tug of War return to the Olympic Games as early as 2032, with the sport continuing to grow in popularity globally and across Ireland.

Donegal is widely regarded as one of the country’s major hotspots for indoor Tug of War and there’s plenty of optimism ahead of next February’s European Indoor Championships.

Martin Egan, President & Chairperson of Tug of War Ireland, believes Donegal athletes are well capable of bringing home medals from the event.

Martin is also a front-runner is trying to bring the sport back to the Olympics for the first time since 1920.

Here he is speaking to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore…

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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