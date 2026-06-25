Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Modular extension at LUH’s Emergency Department to open by the end of September

The HSE has confirmed that a design team is still working on a new Development Control Plan for Letterkenny University Hospital.

At a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West this week, officials said this will outline a short and medium term development strategy for services at the hospital, including upgrading the Emergency Department and providing a Minor Injuries Unit.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told in the meantime, a modular extension to the ED is nearing completion.

This week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum was told that while management wait for the finalisation of the Development Control Plan for the hospital campus, it is necessary to create some additional space for patients in the busy Emergency Department.

With that in mind, a modular unit is being developed, to become operational before the end of September.

The extension will incorporate 19 additional patient cubicles, 11 of them for admitted patients, three for the hospital’s purple pathway, two for the Frailty Intervention Team and three for surgical assessment.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told the interim extension will help to provide a better experience for patients attending the Emergency Department, with officials stressing the provision of a modular unit does not negate the need to construct a purpose built unit in the future.

The meeting was also told that seats in the ED have been upgraded, and the expansion of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit has commenced.

******************

 

Full reply –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Magee 1
News, Top Stories

Concerns that 10,000 student target for Magee will not now be met

25 June 2026
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, News

Modular extension at LUH’s Emergency Department to open by the end of September

25 June 2026
carrigart
News, Top Stories

Carrigart named as Ireland’s best kept village

24 June 2026
Strabane Court
News

Six men due in court in Strabane on drug charges

24 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Magee 1
News, Top Stories

Concerns that 10,000 student target for Magee will not now be met

25 June 2026
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, News

Modular extension at LUH’s Emergency Department to open by the end of September

25 June 2026
carrigart
News, Top Stories

Carrigart named as Ireland’s best kept village

24 June 2026
Strabane Court
News

Six men due in court in Strabane on drug charges

24 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 24th

24 June 2026
Cody Reilly
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information on missing 14 year old from Burnfoot

24 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube