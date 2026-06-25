Strabane’s John Dunlap commemorated with Ulster History Circle

The Ulster History Circle have unveiled a plaque to Strabane native John Dunlap.

He is recognised as the man who printed the United States’ Declaration of Independence, which is regarded as the defining moment in American History.

The plaque was placed on Gray’s Printing Press, which is managed by the National Trust given its own historical significance.

Later in his life John Dunlap would fight in the revolutionary war alongside George Washington and would found the Pennsylvania Packet which went on to be the first successful daily newspaper within the United States.

Seamus McKee of the Ulster History Circle explains some of Dunlap’s impact on the American Independence effort:

McKee gives further detail on Dunlap’s life and the Ulster History Circle’s work around Ulster and in Donegal: