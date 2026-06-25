Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Strabane’s John Dunlap commemorated with Ulster History Circle

The Ulster History Circle have unveiled a plaque to Strabane native John Dunlap.

He is recognised as the man who printed the United States’ Declaration of Independence, which is regarded as the defining moment in American History.

The plaque was placed on Gray’s Printing Press, which is managed by the National Trust given its own historical significance.

Later in his life John Dunlap would fight in the revolutionary war alongside George Washington and would found the Pennsylvania Packet which went on to be the first successful daily newspaper within the United States.

Seamus McKee of the Ulster History Circle explains some of Dunlap’s impact on the American Independence effort:

 

McKee gives further detail on Dunlap’s life and the Ulster History Circle’s work around Ulster and in Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

met-eireann
News, Top Stories

Status yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for Donegal

25 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 25/06/2026

25 June 2026
dunlap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane’s John Dunlap commemorated with Ulster History Circle

25 June 2026
Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

25 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

met-eireann
News, Top Stories

Status yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for Donegal

25 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 25/06/2026

25 June 2026
dunlap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane’s John Dunlap commemorated with Ulster History Circle

25 June 2026
Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service advice during Orange warning for High Fire Risk

25 June 2026
Faded stop markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr highlights faded stop markings

25 June 2026
Housing 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Devine calls for council talks with social housing tenants

25 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube