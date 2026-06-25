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The Outlet

TUI calls for training to help higher education staff deal with abuse disclosures

Higher Education staff aren’t receiving adequate sexual abuse and harassment training, according to the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

The Oireachtas Higher Education Committee has been told a full review is needed into how colleges and universities are dealing with accusations of abuse.

A universal reporting policy and training programme has been recommended in order to minimise confusion and encourage alleged victims to come forward.

The TUI’s Donegal based Assistant General Secretary Joanne Irwin, says staff need training on what to do if a student discloses abuse to them………………

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