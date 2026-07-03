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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Air Quality monitoring equipment to be located in Ballybofey

 

 

Donegal County Council has confirmed air quality monitoring equipment is to be installed close to the garda station in Ballybofey.

The confirmation was given to members this week at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

This has been welcomed by Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan, who says a lot of the air pollution in the twin towns is caused by traffic which doesn’t need to be there.

He’s hoping the availability of scientific evidence will help expedite the provision of the twin towns by-pass under the Ten-T programme…….

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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