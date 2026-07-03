Arranmore RNLI spend 13 hours to help boat in trouble

A volunteer crew from the Arranmore RNLI spent 13 hours at sea during a rescue operation on Wednesday.

Just before 2:30pm, the crew responded to a request for assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard after a boat with engine trouble was reported 13 miles north-west of Tory Island. Five people were on board.

Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell said the crew decided the safest option was to take the vessel under tow and bring it to harbour.

Despite challenging conditions, with Force 7 winds gusting to Force 9 and swells of up to six metres, the lifeboat crew safely towed the vessel to Burtonport Harbour, arriving at 3:15am.

The RNLI has also thanked the crew of a local fishing vessel, which remained at the scene until the casualty boat was safely under tow, as well as the volunteer lifeboat crew for their dedication throughout the lengthy operation.