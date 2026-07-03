Boyle raises school speeding issues in Seanad

Concerns over road safety outside schools in Donegal have once again been highlighted.

The Seanad heard this week about a number of near misses at Dunkineely National School, where motorists have reportedly driven through traffic lights.

Traffic safety issues at Keelogs National School on the N56 and Frosses National School on the R262 were also raised, with Senator Manus Boyle calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to introduce traffic-calming measures.

Senator Boyle said the summer break provides the ideal opportunity to carry out the necessary works while schools are closed: