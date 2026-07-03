Cllr Meehan meets with Breast Check over wait times and access

Following concerns over BreastCheck waiting times raised at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum, Milford Councillor Declan Meehan has met with the service’s national directors.

Figures provided to Councillor Meehan showed that 225 women in Donegal have been waiting more than two years for their first BreastCheck screening.

He also raised concerns about accessibility, with more than 40 per cent of patients missing their initial screening appointment.

Councillor Meehan believes a more flexible appointment system could help improve attendance rates.